Man charged in deadly York Co. home invasion on Christmas night makes court appearance

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) – A man charged in connection with a deadly 2020 home invasion and attack in York County on Christmas night appeared in court Tuesday afternoon.

Travis Baxter is facing charges that include murder, burglary, and others, according to court records. His appearance is set for 2 p.m.

The charges stem from a home invasion that happened on Dec. 25, 2020, in Hickory Grove.

During the attack, which happened after dark at a home on Smith Ford Road, a 75-year-old man and his 72-year-old wife were beaten, tied up and robbed, according to the sheriff’s office.

The woman died from her injuries, according to deputies. She was identified as Sarah Childers.

Deputies say a woman knocked on the victims’ door claiming she had car trouble while two armed men hid outside the home. When the 75-year-old answered the door, the trio attacked him and forced their way into the home where they also attacked his wife, according to authorities.

A handgun, jewelry, and cash were stolen during the incident.

Virginia Ratcliffe and Jackie Ray Childers, Jr., were also charged in connection with the attack.

