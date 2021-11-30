NC DHHS Flu
Man arrested after one killed, two injured in Charlotte subdivision shooting

Officers were called out for a noise complaint on Harland Street, over at the Glenhaven subdivision, shortly before 5 a.m. on Nov. 28.
Columbus Washington
Columbus Washington(Source: Mecklenburg County Jail)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 2:25 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Police have arrested a man and charged him in connection with a deadly shooting over the weekend in northwest Charlotte.

Officers were called out for a noise complaint on Harland Street, over at the Glenhaven subdivision, shortly before 5 a.m. on Nov. 28.

Sir Marquise Battle, 34, was found dead at the scene with an apparent gunshot wound. Two other people were taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Related: Police: One dead, two seriously injured in Charlotte subdivision shooting

Officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said 29-year-old Columbus O’Neil Washington was identified as a suspect in the case. He was located Tuesday morning and arrested without incident, according to law enforcement.

Washington has been charged with murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and possession of a firearm by a felon, authorities said.

He was booked into the Mecklenburg County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the CMPD at (704) 432-TIPS.

