Judge blocks Biden Administration’s vaccine mandate for millions of workers

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about COVID-19 vaccinations after touring a Clayco...
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about COVID-19 vaccinations after touring a Clayco Corporation construction site for a Microsoft data center in Elk Grove Village, Ill., Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. The Biden administration wants the multiple challenges to its workplace COVID-19 vaccination rule consolidated in a single federal court and has asked for a decision by early next week. The U.S. Department of Justice said in court filings Monday, Nov. 8, 2021 that one of the federal circuit courts should be chosen at random on Nov. 16 to hear the cases. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)(Susan Walsh | AP)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 4:49 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WXIX) - A United States district judge ruled in favor of an injunction to block the Biden Administration from enforcing a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for federal contractors and subcontractors.

The judge’s ruling comes in response to the lawsuit filed by Attorneys general in Ohio, Kentucky and Tennessee against the president’s administration.

The judge wrote in his decision that this was not a question about whether or not the vaccine is effective.

The judge also acknowledges this is not about determining if the government can require citizens to obtain vaccines, which the government can, the judge wrote.

“The question presented here is narrow. Can the president use congressionally delegated authority to manage the federal procurement of goods and services to impose vaccines on the employees of federal contractors and subcontractors?

“In all likelihood, the answer to that question is no. So, for the reasons that follow, the pending request for a preliminary injunction will be GRANTED.”

According to the Department of Labor, “workers employed by federal contractors” makeup “approximately one-fifth of the entire U.S. labor force,” the judge cited in his decision.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost released the following statement about the decision:

“This is not about vaccines, it’s about the mandates,” Yost said. “The judge’s opinion clearly states that and it has been our position all along that the president cannot impose these mandates on the people.”

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron also sent a statement:

“Today, a federal court halted the Biden Administration’s vaccine mandate for federal contractors,” said Attorney General Cameron. “This is a significant ruling because it gives immediate relief from the federal government’s vaccine requirement to Kentuckians who either contract with the federal government or work for a federal contractor.”

Tuesday’s injunction is applied to one of three lawsuits seeking to block vaccine mandates.

One lawsuit applies to private businesses with 100 or more employees, while the other is for healthcare workers.

On Monday, a federal judge blocked President Joe Biden’s administration from enforcing a vaccine mandate on thousands of health care workers in 10 states.

Neither Ohio, Indiana, or Kentucky were among the 10 states part of Monday’s decision, despite all three having filed lawsuits.

