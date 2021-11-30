How can you have a more productive workday? Research reveals your commute can affect your entire day.

NC DHHS Flu
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 4:46 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Your commute to and from home can be frustrating.

Sometimes, it feels like it takes forever, and it can put you in a really bad mood.

Much of that affect your actual workday?

Some new research has found your commute can actually predict your workday.

Thing one is where this study was done.

This was done by Dartmouth University.

More than 270 workers wore activity trackers for one year, this was before the pandemic started.

They were monitored as they traveled to and from work, and for 30 minutes before and after their commutes.

Thing two is what happened.

The big finding was people who stick to a routine, who leave and arrive at work around the same time every day, tend to perform well at work.

The people who performed low at work had higher stress levels before, during and after their commutes. And low performers used their phones more during their commutes.

The way people commuted made a difference, too.

People who had active commutes, maybe they walked to the office, were more productive at work. So what do we do with that information?

That’s thing three.

Find a routine for getting to work every day.

Maybe find a way to be more active in your commute. And think about your stress levels.

The researchers say next, they’ll look at ways to intervene with those stress levels.

Maybe certain music, podcasts, or conversations on the phone can help relieve some stress so people can perform better.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

