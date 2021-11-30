Heating things up as we head into December!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - This isn’t the forecast you’d expect to see as we head into December. Above average for the next seven days!

Near-record highs

Not so chilly lows

We still need rain!

Tonight will be the last night in the 30s for a while. Even so, most of us will remain above freezing. After a cool start, the warming trend is on. Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid 60s. There is an increased fire danger. With very dry conditions and low relative humidity, just a little breeze can cause a small fire to quickly get out of control. There is a Burn Ban in place.

The rest of the week will be even warmer. Highs will be in the low 70s on Thursday and the mid 70s on Friday. The old record for Friday is 75°. We currently have a forecast high of 75°. The average high is in the upper 50s.

The weekend will be a nice one! It will still be above average both days. We will spend one more day in the low 70s on Saturday before a cold front knocks us back to the low 60s on Sunday. We will be closer to average going into next week.

Rain still isn’t in the forecast for a while. At least one model gives us a small chance for showers next Monday. Even if we do get some rain, it doesn’t look like it will put much of a dent in our drought situation. One reason we’re in a drought is that we didn’t get much rain during tropical season. Hurricane season officially ends today. We ended up with 21 named storms. Seven were hurricanes and four were major hurricanes. We made it all the way to the W storm - Wanda. We had minimal impacts from tropical systems in the Carolinas this year. We never want to deal with the damage. On the other hand, we depend on tropical systems for about 25% of our yearly rainfall. Without it, we tend to find ourselves in a drought like we’re in right now. Hopefully we can make up for it this winter.

Meteorologist Leigh Brock

