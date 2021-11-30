Health experts urge booster shots for North Carolinians as Omicron looms

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - More than 1.5 million COVID-19 booster shots have been given in North Carolina.

Most people who got the vaccine when they became eligible, are now eligible for a booster shot.

You don’t have to have underlying conditions to go get this extra protection.

Here’s what you need to know:

You are eligible right now IF:

You are 18 or older and

You received your second dose of Pfizer or Moderna more than 6 months ago

You received your J&J dose more than 2 months ago

You can go to most drug stores, vaccine clinics, or you can book an appointment through your doctor.

Just go to YourShotYourSpot.nc.gov to find a booster vaccine closest to you.

Health experts say it’s all about mounting as strong of an antibody response as possible.

You can go to StarMed in Charlotte and get an antibody test to see where your levels are before you get your booster.

Dr. Katie Passaretti, with Atrium Health, says it’s particularly important to get this booster now that we know another variant is on its way.

“Over time the amount that your immune system had responded to the vaccine goes down the further out you are from that initial vaccine series, so the booster is a reminder ‘hey this is still a thing you need to protect against’ and make sure you have the utmost protection from covid,” she said.

The CDC also allows mixing and matching of booster doses, giving you more flexibility.

Dr. Passaretti says it really comes down to personal preference and the important thing is that you get a booster.

She says according to data, mixing and matching may make the most sense if you got the J&J shot for your first vaccine.

