Gun found after fight, lockdown at Harding University High School

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A fight prompted a lockdown Tuesday at Harding University High School in Charlotte Tuesday.

School officials said in a message to families that a gun was found in a backpack during a search by police.

Officials said additional security has been requested on campus,

“The safety and security of our students and staff are of paramount importance and today’s actions were necessary to ensure that safety,” Harding University Assistant Principal Dr. Foggie said in a statement. “This behavior is not appropriate and will not be tolerated. Any students found to be involved in today’s incidents will be disciplined in accordance with the CMS Code of Student Conduct.”

School officials and police have not said if anyone is facing charges.

CMS officials confirmed 16 guns have been found on multiple CMS campuses since August 26.

Additionally, public records request revealed nearly 100 weapons have been found on campuses this school year, including guns, knives, box cutters and tasers.

A couple of weeks ago, Mallard Creek High School had to be placed on lockdown due to a series of fights.

Police said 17 people will be charged in connection with those fights.

