Gov. Roy Cooper to speak on fight against COVID-19 in North Carolina amid Omicron variant concerns

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Governor Roy Cooper is set to speak on the fight against COVID-19 in North Carolina as President Joe Biden has called the new coronavirus variant Omicron a cause for concern but “not a cause for panic”.

Gov. Cooper will be joined by members of the Coronavirus Task Force to share the update at the Emergency Operations Center in Raleigh.

President Biden says he was not considering any widespread U.S. lockdown due to the Omicron variant, but urged Americans to get fully vaccinated, including booster shots, and return to face masks indoors in public settings to slow any spread.

Viruses are always changing (mutating) and new variants (or strains) of a virus are expected.

North Carolina health leaders say the best way to slow the emergence of new variants is to reduce the spread of infection by taking measures to protect yourself, including getting vaccinated.

On Nov. 26, 2021, the World Health Organization (WHO) classified a new variant, named Omicron, as a variant of concern. No cases of Omicron have been identified in the U.S. to date.

The variant was first detected in South Africa and has subsequently been detected in several other countries in southern Africa, and Europe and Canada.

The CDC and North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services are monitoring and continuing to learn about this new variant.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is tracking emerging variants – including the Delta variant. The Delta variant, classified by the CDC as a variant of concern, is currently the predominant strain of the virus in the United States.

Health leaders say the Delta variant is more than twice as contagious as previous variants, and some data suggests it might cause more severe illness than previous strains in unvaccinated persons.

