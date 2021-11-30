NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Four dead in shooting at Indiana home

Police are seen at a Fort Wayne, Ind., house in which four people were killed in a shooting.
Police are seen at a Fort Wayne, Ind., house in which four people were killed in a shooting.(WPTA)
By WPTA Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 6:58 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA/Gray News) - Four people were killed in a home Monday night.

Police first responded to the ranch-style home around 9 p.m. after they received calls of shots fired inside a house.

Heavily armed officers arrived, unsure of what they would find.

Sources close to the case confirmed to WPTA that the victims had been shot to death - something officials later also confirmed.

As of Monday night, it was unclear if the shooter was among them.

The modest home was decorated for Christmas, with a lighted tree visible through the front window. Holiday bows were placed on the front door. Several cars were in the driveway. Officers stood guard on the small porch.

One neighbor said that he worried for others living on the rural road.

“It is very shocking to us,” he said. “We have a lot of friends who live down through there so your first instinct is, is it someone you know? We’ve had a lot of people call and ask us if we’re OK.”

Sheriff’s deputies said that there was no ongoing threat to public safety.

A contingent of police and other first responders remained at the home into the early morning hours as investigators processed the scene.

Copyright 2021 WPTA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Junio Ramos Estrada
Man charged with statutory rape, involuntary manslaughter after 14-year-old dies in north Charlotte
CMS Superintendent Earnest Winston talks with Chief Investigative Reporter Nick Ochsner during...
CMS board calls special closed session to discuss superintendent’s performance
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating after a man was found shot to death in a...
Police: One dead, two seriously injured in Charlotte subdivision shooting
Lawsuits uncovered by WBTV show a financial tangle of massive proportions at the development...
Lawsuit links Rock Hill developer to an account called “the goo” used to avoid paying taxes
Pilot Mountain Wildfire Saturday night
‘Our firefighters have enough on their hands’: Pilot Mountain fire expected to burn for days

Latest News

(L-R) Luke Bardinas (Kristoff), Maggie Cross (Anna), Lucy Black (Olaf), Kara Holt (Elsa) in...
“Let It Go” with the cast of Frozen, Jr., opening this weekend at the Norvell Theatre
FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021 file photo, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II greets guests at...
Barbados bids farewell to British monarchy, becomes republic
The Kannapolis Police Department has been accredited for 21 years and is seeking a seventh...
Kannapolis accreditation assessment team invites public comment
FILE - This undated file booking photo provided by the Hennepin County, Minn., Sheriff shows...
At Kim Potter’s trial for Daunte Wright slaying, jurors go under microscope