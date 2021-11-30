Former Winthrop officer accused of sexual battery against minor scheduled for court appearance

This article has 216 words with a read time of approximately 1 minute and 4 seconds.

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A former Winthrop University police officer accused of sexual battery against a child and a teenager is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.

Charles Eugene Price was arrested in October 2020 and originally charged with two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor under 11 years of age and first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Related: Former Winthrop officer accused of sexual battery against minors facing 49 more charges

Days later, officials with the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division announced that Price is facing an additional 49 charges stemming from alleged incidents that happened from at least 2007 up to 2019.

One report involving a 14-year-old alleges that Price handcuffed the victim, put a belt around the child’s neck and told the victim to “shut up” when they cried or tried to get away.

Back in May, Price was denied bond on the counts.

Officials with Winthrop University say Price was “immediately relieved of his badge,” escorted off the campus property and suspended without pay when they found out about the investigation.

When Price was then charged, he was “immediately terminated” and actions were taken to have his law enforcement certification suspended and withdrawn by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Training Council.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.