First Alert: Major warm-up in the forecast

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Wall-to-wall sunshine in the forecast today along with a nice temperature-turn-around.

Following a frigid start in the 20s, we’ll wind up close to 60° this afternoon and with much less wind than yesterday.

Clear skies tonight; it won’t be quite as cold as recent nights. Daybreak readings will be mainly in the 30s Wednesday morning.

Wednesday through Saturday will bring unseasonably warm temperatures, both by day and at night. Highs will make a run to at least the middle 60s Wednesday before jumping up in the unseasonably warm 70s Thursday through Saturday. Charlotte’s record high temperature of 75° set in 1998 will be challenged Friday. Overnight lows will be mild as well, mainly in the 40s starting Wednesday night.

We’re in desperate need of rain, and a series of weak cool fronts may move across the Carolinas over the weekend and early next week, perhaps knocking our high temperatures back closer to 60° by Sunday, but that’s about it. Unfortunately, at this point, the rain chance will remain extremely low.

Hope you have a terrific Tuesday!

Meteorologist Al Conklin

