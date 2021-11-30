NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

First Alert: Major warm-up in the forecast

Following a frigid start in the 20s, we’ll wind up close to 60° this afternoon and with much less wind than yesterday.
By Al Conklin
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 7:10 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Wall-to-wall sunshine in the forecast today along with a nice temperature-turn-around.

  • Lots of sunshine and milder today
  • Major warm-up in the forecast
  • Much-need rain chances very low

For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App.

Following a frigid start in the 20s, we’ll wind up close to 60° this afternoon and with much less wind than yesterday.

Clear skies tonight; it won’t be quite as cold as recent nights. Daybreak readings will be mainly in the 30s Wednesday morning.

Wednesday through Saturday will bring unseasonably warm temperatures, both by day and at night. Highs will make a run to at least the middle 60s Wednesday before jumping up in the unseasonably warm 70s Thursday through Saturday.  Charlotte’s record high temperature of 75° set in 1998 will be challenged Friday. Overnight lows will be mild as well, mainly in the 40s starting Wednesday night.

Charlotte’s record high temperature of 75° set in 1998 will be challenged Friday.
Charlotte’s record high temperature of 75° set in 1998 will be challenged Friday.(Source: WBTV)

We’re in desperate need of rain, and a series of weak cool fronts may move across the Carolinas over the weekend and early next week, perhaps knocking our high temperatures back closer to 60° by Sunday, but that’s about it.  Unfortunately, at this point, the rain chance will remain extremely low.

Hope you have a terrific Tuesday!

Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Junio Ramos Estrada
Man charged with statutory rape, involuntary manslaughter after 14-year-old dies in north Charlotte
CMS Superintendent Earnest Winston talks with Chief Investigative Reporter Nick Ochsner during...
CMS board calls special closed session to discuss superintendent’s performance
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating after a man was found shot to death in a...
Police: One dead, two seriously injured in Charlotte subdivision shooting
Lawsuits uncovered by WBTV show a financial tangle of massive proportions at the development...
Lawsuit links Rock Hill developer to an account called “the goo” used to avoid paying taxes
Pilot Mountain Wildfire Saturday night
‘Our firefighters have enough on their hands’: Pilot Mountain fire expected to burn for days

Latest News

First Alert Weather: Major warm-up in the forecast
First Alert Weather: Major warm-up in the forecast
It happens all the time in the south but it’s still weird to wear short sleeves while...
Might be a little warm for Christmas decorating this week
Might be a little warm for Christmas decorating this week
Might be a little warm for Christmas decorating this week
‘Our firefighters have enough on their hands’: Pilot Mountain fire expected to burn for days
‘Our firefighters have enough on their hands’: Pilot Mountain fire expected to burn for days