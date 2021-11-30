Road reopens after Fire near The Plaza in Charlotte, officials say
The situation is unfolding near the intersection of The Plaza and Plaza Walk Drive.
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 4:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A road has reopened after a fire temporarily shut down a stretch of The Plaza in both directions in Charlotte Tuesday afternoon.
The situation is unfolding near the intersection of The Plaza and Plaza Walk Drive.
According to the Charlotte Fire Department, The Plaza was shut down in both directions in that area.
Officials ask residents to please avoid this area.
There are no other details available as this is a developing story.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.