Fire at Charlotte apartment building ruled accidental

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A fire at a Charlotte apartment building has been ruled accidental.

According to the Charlotte Fire Department, it happened at the Park at San Remo apartments on Runaway Bay Drive in southeast Charlotte late Monday afternoon.

Update Structure Fire; 8100 block of Runaway Bay Drive; CFD Investigators deemed the fire accidental which affected 5 units; estimated fire loss $110k; @GCRRedCross is assisting occupants https://t.co/zvlOMM46zY pic.twitter.com/HN9W61OuF6 — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) November 30, 2021

Firefighters used the ladder truck to get to the flames on the top floor.

First responders said no one was hurt in the fire, which did result in a loss of about $110,000.

The Red Cross is helping the people who lived in the five affected units.

