Fire at Charlotte apartment building ruled accidental

According to the Charlotte Fire Department, it happened at the Park at San Remo apartments on Runaway Bay Drive in southeast Charlotte late Monday afternoon.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 6:24 AM EST
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A fire at a Charlotte apartment building has been ruled accidental.

Firefighters used the ladder truck to get to the flames on the top floor.

First responders said no one was hurt in the fire, which did result in a loss of about $110,000.

The Red Cross is helping the people who lived in the five affected units.

