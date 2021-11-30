Donations needed for expansion of Lincoln County domestic violence shelter

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WBTV) - A domestic violence shelter in Lincoln County is asking for the public’s help.

The Lincoln County Coalition Against Domestic Violence says they are in serious need, and a family wants to match donations to the organization - up to $100,000.

The goal was to reach that amount by Thanksgiving, but now, donations will be matched until the end of the year.

The extension of that deadline would mean much-needed funding to help build a new domestic violence shelter in Lincoln County - a project that is eight years in the making.

Amy’s House is the only domestic violence shelter in Lincolnton, run by the Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

While the current shelter is 100 years old and can only house 18 domestic violence survivors, a new haven that would be built, would provide about 38 rooms and give many more survivors and families in Lincoln County a safe place to live.

Christy Braidy, a board member with the organization, and the child of a domestic violence survivor said they need help now more than ever, considering a growing population and an uptick in domestic violence seen during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“So with all of that, you have a lot more domestic violence,” Braidy said. “You have a lot more stressors in the family, so we have an increased amount of domestic violence occurrences. So, we have a larger number of survivors that are coming through our shelter and we simply cannot support the amount of survivors that are coming through today the way we should be able to support them.”

If you’re thinking of donating, you can go to their website or their Facebook page for more information.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.