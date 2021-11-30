NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Donations needed for expansion of Lincoln County domestic violence shelter

Amy’s House is the only domestic violence shelter in Lincolnton, run by the Coalition Against Domestic Violence
Donations needed for expansion of Lincoln County domestic violence shelter
Donations needed for expansion of Lincoln County domestic violence shelter(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 11:20 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WBTV) - A domestic violence shelter in Lincoln County is asking for the public’s help.

The Lincoln County Coalition Against Domestic Violence says they are in serious need, and a family wants to match donations to the organization - up to $100,000.

The goal was to reach that amount by Thanksgiving, but now, donations will be matched until the end of the year.

The extension of that deadline would mean much-needed funding to help build a new domestic violence shelter in Lincoln County - a project that is eight years in the making.

Amy’s House is the only domestic violence shelter in Lincolnton, run by the Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

While the current shelter is 100 years old and can only house 18 domestic violence survivors, a new haven that would be built, would provide about 38 rooms and give many more survivors and families in Lincoln County a safe place to live.

Christy Braidy, a board member with the organization, and the child of a domestic violence survivor said they need help now more than ever, considering a growing population and an uptick in domestic violence seen during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“So with all of that, you have a lot more domestic violence,” Braidy said. “You have a lot more stressors in the family, so we have an increased amount of domestic violence occurrences. So, we have a larger number of survivors that are coming through our shelter and we simply cannot support the amount of survivors that are coming through today the way we should be able to support them.”

If you’re thinking of donating, you can go to their website or their Facebook page for more information.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Junio Ramos Estrada
Man charged with statutory rape, involuntary manslaughter after 14-year-old dies in north Charlotte
CMS Superintendent Earnest Winston talks with Chief Investigative Reporter Nick Ochsner during...
CMS board calls special closed session to discuss superintendent’s performance
Lawsuits uncovered by WBTV show a financial tangle of massive proportions at the development...
Lawsuit links Rock Hill developer to an account called “the goo” used to avoid paying taxes
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating after a man was found shot to death in a...
Police: One dead, two seriously injured in Charlotte subdivision shooting
Carolina Panthers superstar running back Christian McCaffrey has been ruled out for the...
Carolina Panthers star RB Christian McCaffrey ruled out for season

Latest News

Kody Kinsley, first openly gay cabinet Secretary in N.C., appointed next Secretary of the...
Kody Kinsley, first openly gay cabinet Secretary in N.C., appointed next Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services
Police in Matthews said this woman assaulted a senior citizen in the parking lot of a...
Police: Woman assaults senior citizen in Matthews convenience store parking lot
Pilot Mountain Wildfire Saturday night
Several area burn bans enacted, coinciding with statewide ban as fires threaten parts of N.C.
Searching for Summer Wells: Search teams return to Beech Creek
The Search for Summer Wells: Search teams return to Beech Creek