Chester County mom charged with fatally shooting 6-year-old son

By Lowell Rose
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 6:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A Chester County mom is behind bars and charged with fatally shooting her 6-year-old shortly after returning home from deer hunting on Thanksgiving Day.

The family is going through a hard time right now trying to process everything that happened on Thanksgiving. While at the family home Tuesday, a sister-in-law asked everyone to please respect their privacy right now as they’re going through this painful time.

According to the incident report, 31-year-old Mary Rosborough, shot and killed her son with a deer rifle. After shooting her son, the report indicates Rosborough tried to reload the gun but her brother, who rushed into the room when he heard the shot, tackled her, preventing her from firing again.

Investigators say Rosborough’s brother detained her on the ground until officers arrived and arrested her.

According to the incident report, Rosborough said “she wanted to send the victim to heaven.”

The report also showed she suffers from a drug addiction and “there were no indicators of any behavioral change that would lead anyone to think that the offender would shoot her son.”

Grandparents of the child took him to the hospital in Chester where he later died.

Rosborough has been charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. In South Carolina, murder is punishable a minimum of 30 years to life in prison. Rosborough was denied bond over the weekend.

WBTV talked to Fairfield County Sheriff Will Montgomery by phone, and he says this is a tragic case that does not have a clear motive.

