Carolina Storm Spotters donate to firefighters battling Pilot Mountain wildfire

“Firefighters are much appreciated of anything they can take”
By Lowell Rose
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 10:46 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A massive wildfire at Pilot Mountain State Park is pulling in resources and help from across the state.

An organization known for tracking severe weather in the Carolina’s has stepped up to help the firefighters battling the pilot mountain wildfire.

As the fire continues to grow, so does the need for supplies for firefighters.

“We went yesterday and took 12 cases of water, it was all we could do, every little bit helps, so we took 12 cases of water to them last night,” said David Berryhill of Carolina Storm Spotters.

Berryhill tells WBTV helping people is just part of what he does.

Berryhill added “I’ve always had kind of a, I guess you can say kind of a soft heart, tenderhearted I guess, and I’ve always tried to help people,”

The urge to help here started over the weekend in a group message, and a few made that possible Sunday night when they drove cases of water to the pilot knob volunteer fire department.

“Firefighters are much appreciated of anything they can take, whether it’s even clothing, blankets, anything to keep them warm because it’s very cold outside right now,” said Berryhill.

The storm spotters say if the fire continues, they will make another donation of needed goods.

“That’s a lot of work for them to go out there and do what they do, we appreciate your service so much,” said Berryhill.

People wishing to make donations to the firefighters can do so through the Town of Pilot Mountain’s website.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

