Bracing for rise in COVID-19 cases, S.C. school district adjusts schedule for students

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 12:17 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
FORT MILL, S.C. (WBTV) - As one South Carolina school district braces for an anticipated rise in COVID-19 cases, officials are changing schedules for students.

Officials with the Fort Mill School District say they have historically seen a rise in COVID-19 positive cases roughly two to three weeks following the return to school from an extended break.

In anticipation of this trend and with the goal of minimizing the impact of positive cases and quarantines leading into Winter Break, the district will convert the Dec. 20 and 21 school days to staggered eLearning days.

Teachers and schools will communicate more information regarding classwork for the eLearning days.

Officials say these days will provide additional time for staff to prepare for the return to school in January 2022 and allow some extra time for students and families.

In-person learning will end with the full school day scheduled for Friday, Dec. 17. The half-day originally scheduled for Dec. 21 will be moved to the 2022 schedule and the rescheduled date will be announced once it is determined.

Adjusted Schedule

  • December 13 – 17: Full day in person learning
  • December 20 – 21: Asynchronous eLearning
  • December 22 – January 3: Winter Break
  • January 4: Teacher workday
  • January 5: Students return to in-person learning

This change does not impact any scheduled athletic events or programs. More information regarding afterschool activities will be provided to parents and students.

If there are further changes needed to the district calendar, officials say they will be communicated once they are determined.

