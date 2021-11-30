NC DHHS Flu
Boyfriend charged with murder of missing 21-year-old woman in Charlotte

On Nov. 22, police claim Denee Rawls willingly left her home on Robur Court; however, her family grew concerned for her safety when she did not return.
On Nov. 22, police claim Denee Rawls willingly left her home on Robur Court; however, her family grew concerned for her safety when she did not return.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 4:53 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police have charged the boyfriend with the murder of a missing 21-year-old woman in Charlotte.

Detectives charged 21-year-old Nicholas Davis for the murder of 21-year-old Denee Rawls.

On Nov. 22, police claim Denee Rawls willingly left her home on Robur Court; however, her family grew concerned for her safety when she did not return.

The family reported her missing on Nov. 24.

On Nov. 29, the investigation led detectives to Harrisburg Road, where they located the body of Denee Rawls. 

Homicide detectives quickly identified the victim’s boyfriend, Nicholas Davis, as the suspect in the case, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.  Early Tuesday morning, detectives located and arrested Davis. 

Davis was taken to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office, where he was charged with murder.

Homicide detectives quickly identified the victim's boyfriend, Nicholas Davis, as the suspect in the case, and a warrant was issued for his arrest. Early Tuesday morning, detectives located and arrested Davis.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/

