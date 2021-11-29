Two men killed in Lancaster DUI crash identified

LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) – The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office has identified the two men who were killed in a DUI crash Friday night in Lancaster.

The wreck happened just before 9 p.m. at the intersection of Woodland Drive and West Meeting Street in Lancaster, the coroner said. According to the Lancaster Police Department, this is the first fatal DUI wreck they’ve seen in many years.

The driver of a GMC Acadia ran a traffic light at the intersection and struck a Honda Civic, according to authorities.

The two men inside the Honda were killed in the collision. Lancaster County Coroner Karla Deese identified them as 23-year-old Luis “Kiko” Hernandez-Gomez and 22-year-old Luis “Poncho” Gomez-Roman, both of Lancaster.

Two children who were in the Acadia were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

The driver of the Acadia, 34-year-old Quinton Harris, of Lancaster, was arrested and charged with two counts of felony DUI resulting in death and child endangerment.

