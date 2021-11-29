NC DHHS Flu
Statewide database on police use of force won’t be public

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 7:13 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Incidents in which police officers kill or injure someone in North Carolina are going to be recorded statewide for the first time in a database. But the information will not be made available to the public.

WRAL reported Sunday that the North Carolina General Assembly authorized the database earlier this year as part of legislation for policing reform.

The database will be for law enforcement agencies to use in an effort to weed out problem officers.

Police reform advocates have been pushing for the database to be made public for reasons of transparency and accountability. But lawmakers behind the law say it was only designed to provide information to law enforcement agencies.

