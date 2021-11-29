NC DHHS Flu
School buses may be late picking up students at one Lincoln County high school

School officials are hoping most buses will be just a few minutes late.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 6:59 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Parents and students at North Lincoln High School are being warned Monday morning some buses might pick up students a little late.

A voice message just went out to families in the last 15 minutes. The school’s principal said there were so many bus drivers absent and a lack of substitute drivers, so they’re being forced to combine some routes.

School officials are hoping most buses will be just a few minutes late.

However, if your North Lincoln High School student rides bus number 308, that bus is running about 40 minutes late this morning.

This is for North Lincoln High School only.

