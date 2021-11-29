Rowan County locat missing boy

SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) -

UPDATE: The Rowan County ES says the child has be found.

Authorities are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing boy from Rowan County.

The Spencer Fire Department says Tashawn Bostic is 12-years-old and the Rowan County 911 Facebook page says he is 17.

Bostic was last seen Sunday evening at 611 3rd Street, wearing a grey shirt, grey pants and had a laceration to the right forearm with red bandaging. He is approximately five feet tall and 80 pounds.

Contact 911 immediately if you see him.

