Rowan County locat missing boy

Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 9:47 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
UPDATE: The Rowan County ES says the child has be found.
Authorities are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing boy from Rowan County.
The Spencer Fire Department says Tashawn Bostic is 12-years-old and the Rowan County 911 Facebook page says he is 17.
Bostic was last seen Sunday evening at 611 3rd Street, wearing a grey shirt, grey pants and had a laceration to the right forearm with red bandaging. He is approximately five feet tall and 80 pounds.
Contact 911 immediately if you see him.
