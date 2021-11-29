Police: Bomb threat called into Pineville business, investigation underway

PINEVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) – Police are investigating after a bomb threat was called into a Pineville business Monday morning, police said.

According to the Pineville Police Department, the business is on Park Road and it has been evacuated as the investigation continues.

Officers said traffic is heavy in the area and drivers should try to use an alternate route to avoid traffic.

Pineville PD on scene at business on Park Rd. for called in bomb threat. Business has been evacuated and investigation is ongoing. Traffic is heavy in the area try alternate route to avoid traffic — Pineville Police (@PinevillePolice) November 29, 2021

