Police: Bomb threat called into Pineville business, investigation underway
The business is on Park Road and it has been evacuated as the investigation continues.
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 9:19 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PINEVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) – Police are investigating after a bomb threat was called into a Pineville business Monday morning, police said.
According to the Pineville Police Department, the business is on Park Road and it has been evacuated as the investigation continues.
Officers said traffic is heavy in the area and drivers should try to use an alternate route to avoid traffic.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.