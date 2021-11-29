NC DHHS Flu
Police: Bomb threat called into Pineville business, investigation underway

The business is on Park Road and it has been evacuated as the investigation continues.
Police are investigating a bomb threat to a Pineville business Monday morning.
Police are investigating a bomb threat to a Pineville business Monday morning.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 9:19 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PINEVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) – Police are investigating after a bomb threat was called into a Pineville business Monday morning, police said.

According to the Pineville Police Department, the business is on Park Road and it has been evacuated as the investigation continues.

Officers said traffic is heavy in the area and drivers should try to use an alternate route to avoid traffic.

