NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Pilot Mountain fire expected to burn for days

The park is about 100 miles north of Charlotte in Surry and Yadkin counties.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 8:15 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This article has 158 words with a read time of approximately 47 seconds.

PILOT MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WBTV) - A popular North Carolina state park is expected to be closed all week because of a forest fire.

Crews are working right now to contain the fire at Pilot Mountain State Park, which was first reported Saturday evening.

The park is about 100 miles north of Charlotte in Surry and Yadkin counties.

Related: More than 180 acres burned by fire at Pilot Mountain State Park

Through Sunday afternoon, the wildfire had burned more than 200 acres. One man volunteering at a nearby campground says he had to return to evacuate his trailer as the fire got closer.

He says the smell is something he won’t soon forget.

“I want to be home. I don’t want my family to be worried about me being up there, but yet I’m concerned about the folks left behind fighting the fire,” Henry Fansler said.

Firefighters expect it will take several days to contain the fire.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Junio Ramos Estrada
Man charged with statutory rape, involuntary manslaughter after 14-year-old dies in north Charlotte
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating after a man was found shot to death in a...
Police: One dead, two seriously injured in Charlotte subdivision shooting
The child's death is being investigated by the Harrison County, Texas, Sheriff's Office and the...
Authorities release name of 11-year-old who died after being shot on East Texas hunting lease
Pilot Knob Fire
More than 180 acres burned by fire at Pilot Mountain State Park
Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule, center, talks to his players during the first half of...
Cam Newton benched, Dolphins roll past Panthers

Latest News

Police are investigating a bomb threat to a Pineville business Monday morning.
Police: Bomb threat called into Pineville business, investigation underway
FILE. House fire graphic.
Coroner identifies man who died in Rock Hill house fire
Police are investigating a number of shootings that happened over the holiday weekend in...
Investigations continue after three people killed, two injured in weekend shootings in Charlotte
The event benefits Faithful Friends Animal Sanctuary. As a nonprofit, Faithful Friends Animal...
Pawbrokers jewelry event to benefit Faithful Friends Animal Sanctuary