Person suspected in package thefts from six houses over Thanksgiving weekend in S.C.

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Deputies believe a man has been stealing packages from several houses in York County over the Thanksgiving weekend.

On Nov. 24, deputies say a suspect stole an Amazon package from a home on Hunters Dance Road in Fort Mill around 6:45 p.m.

Officials provided a suspect vehicle description of a silver GMC Denali.

According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, this same person and vehicle are believed to be involved in five similar cases in Fort Mill over the Thanksgiving weekend.

PORCH PIRATE: Nov. 24th, around 6:45 PM, the pictured white male suspect stole an Amazon package from a home on Hunters Dance Rd, Fort Mill, SC. This same subject & vehicle are believed to be involved in five similar cases in Fort Mill over the Thanksgiving weekend. #YCSONews pic.twitter.com/PBkbziiTu8 — York County Sheriff (@YCSO_SC) November 29, 2021

Anyone who recognizes the man or has information about the crime is asked to call York County Crime Stoppers at 803-628-5868.

