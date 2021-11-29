NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Person suspected in package thefts from six houses over Thanksgiving weekend in S.C.

According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, this same person and vehicle are believed to be...
According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, this same person and vehicle are believed to be involved in five similar cases in Fort Mill over the Thanksgiving weekend.(York County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 11:12 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Deputies believe a man has been stealing packages from several houses in York County over the Thanksgiving weekend.

On Nov. 24, deputies say a suspect stole an Amazon package from a home on Hunters Dance Road in Fort Mill around 6:45 p.m.

Officials provided a suspect vehicle description of a silver GMC Denali.

According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, this same person and vehicle are believed to be involved in five similar cases in Fort Mill over the Thanksgiving weekend.

Anyone who recognizes the man or has information about the crime is asked to call York County Crime Stoppers at 803-628-5868.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Junio Ramos Estrada
Man charged with statutory rape, involuntary manslaughter after 14-year-old dies in north Charlotte
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating after a man was found shot to death in a...
Police: One dead, two seriously injured in Charlotte subdivision shooting
The child's death is being investigated by the Harrison County, Texas, Sheriff's Office and the...
Authorities release name of 11-year-old who died after being shot on east Texas hunting lease
Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule, center, talks to his players during the first half of...
Cam Newton benched, Dolphins roll past Panthers
Pilot Knob Fire
More than 180 acres burned by fire at Pilot Mountain State Park

Latest News

LSO [File Photo]
Missing Lancaster County 12-year-old girl found safe in Va., authorities say
Pilot Knob Fire
‘Our firefighters have enough on their hands’: Pilot Mountain fire expected to burn for days
Police are investigating a bomb threat to a Pineville business Monday morning.
Police: Bomb threat called into Pineville business, investigation underway
Investigators with the Rowan County Fire Marshal's Office were on the scene Monday morning.
Investigation underway after fire set at home in Enochville