Person suspected in package thefts from six houses over Thanksgiving weekend in S.C.
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 11:12 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Deputies believe a man has been stealing packages from several houses in York County over the Thanksgiving weekend.
On Nov. 24, deputies say a suspect stole an Amazon package from a home on Hunters Dance Road in Fort Mill around 6:45 p.m.
Officials provided a suspect vehicle description of a silver GMC Denali.
According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, this same person and vehicle are believed to be involved in five similar cases in Fort Mill over the Thanksgiving weekend.
Anyone who recognizes the man or has information about the crime is asked to call York County Crime Stoppers at 803-628-5868.
