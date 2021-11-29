NC DHHS Flu
Pawbrokers jewelry event to benefit Faithful Friends Animal Sanctuary

Annual fundraiser was canceled last year due to COVID
The event benefits Faithful Friends Animal Sanctuary. As a nonprofit, Faithful Friends Animal Sanctuary depends on donations, grants and fundraisers to finance the sanctuary.(Faithful Friends Animal Sanctuary)
By David Whisenant
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 7:16 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Pawbrokers Jewelry event that benefits Faithful Friends Animal Sancturary is back this weekend in Rowan County. The location is St. Luke’s Episcopal Church located at 131 W. Council St. in Salisbury. It will feature a “dazzling display of spectacular jewelry that is sure to catch your eye.”

The Premier Party will take place on Friday, December 3rd from 5:00-8:00 p.m. For $10.00, shoppers will have the unique opportunity of being one of the first to see and purchase from hundreds of pieces of jewelry. On Saturday, December 4th, the regular sale will take place from 9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. There will be many raffle baskets to choose from and a drawing will be held on Saturday at 1:00 pm.

This event was cancelled last year so organizers are hoping for a great turnout. The raffle baskets and silent auction prizes include gift cards from local restaurants and businesses. Items also include a basketball signed by former UNC coach Roy Williams, stays at homes at Carolina Beach and in Florida, and an original Bob Timblerlake framed painting.

Masks will be required and temperature checked at the door.

Pawbrokers benefits Faithful Friends Animal Sanctuary, a no-kill animal sanctuary in Salisbury. Volunteers with the organization take care of many dogs and cats throughout the year and the animals receive all the vet care and medicine needed, along with lots of love and playtime while they are waiting to be adopted to good homes. Every animal is spayed and neutered that is part of Faithful Friends.

As a nonprofit, Faithful Friends Animal Sanctuary depends on donations, grants and fundraisers to finance the sanctuary. FFAS provides veterinary services including mandatory spay-neuter and our mission is to maintain the lifetime, no-kill commitment made to every animal.

To learn more: https://www.faithfulfriendsnc.org/events/

