New country, new name for US citizen ‘Enes Kanter Freedom’

Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter (13) looks on during the first half of an NBA basketball game...
Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter (13) looks on during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)(Nick Wass | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 7:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOSTON (AP) — Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter is changing his name to “Enes Kanter Freedom” to celebrate becoming a United States citizen. Kanter’s manager, Hank Fetic, told The Associated Press that Kanter will have his citizenship oath ceremony on Monday afternoon and at the same time will complete his legal name change.

Kanter is a native of Turkey who has been an outspoken critic of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and the Turkish government.

Kanter has said his passport was revoked by his homeland in 2017. The 2011 first-round draft pick has also taken to social media to support Tibetan independence and criticize Chinese treatment of the Uyghur people.

