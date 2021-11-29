NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Missing Lancaster County 12-year-old girl found safe in Va., authorities say

LSO [File Photo]
LSO [File Photo](Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 4:19 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A 12-year-old girl who was reported missing from her Lancaster County home over a week ago has been found safe, according to deputies.

According to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, Iris Dariela Alvarado Betancourt was located “safe and healthy” Monday morning in the Chesapeake, Va., area.

Authorities said federal authorities spotted Iris at a construction site in Chesapeake where she was hanging out with the 17-year-old boy she is believed to have met online and who is believed to have picked her up in Lancaster County around Nov. 19.

Local authorities were contacted, and Iris was approached. Authorities in Virginia are making necessary arrangements for Iris to be reunited with her family, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.

The status of the 17-year-old is unknown at this time, but the investigation will continue, authorities said.

“I am thrilled Iris has been located and will shortly be reunited with her family,” Lancaster County Sheriff Barry Faile said. “The search for Iris was all-hands-on-deck, and we appreciate the efforts of SLED, the United States Secret Service, Homeland Security Investigations, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Norfolk and Chesapeake Police Departments.”

Law enforcement said Iris was with her family at her home on Dana Court in Indian Land Friday night, but was missing from her room at 7 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 20.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Junio Ramos Estrada
Man charged with statutory rape, involuntary manslaughter after 14-year-old dies in north Charlotte
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating after a man was found shot to death in a...
Police: One dead, two seriously injured in Charlotte subdivision shooting
The child's death is being investigated by the Harrison County, Texas, Sheriff's Office and the...
Authorities release name of 11-year-old who died after being shot on east Texas hunting lease
Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule, center, talks to his players during the first half of...
Cam Newton benched, Dolphins roll past Panthers
Pilot Knob Fire
More than 180 acres burned by fire at Pilot Mountain State Park

Latest News

Pilot Knob Fire
‘Our firefighters have enough on their hands’: Pilot Mountain fire expected to burn for days
According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, this same person and vehicle are believed to be...
Person suspected in package thefts from six houses over Thanksgiving weekend in S.C.
Police are investigating a bomb threat to a Pineville business Monday morning.
Police: Bomb threat called into Pineville business, investigation underway
Investigators with the Rowan County Fire Marshal's Office were on the scene Monday morning.
Investigation underway after fire set at home in Enochville