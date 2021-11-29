Might be a little warm for Christmas decorating this week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It happens all the time in the south but it’s still weird to wear short sleeves while decorating for Christmas, right?

Temps climb each day

70s later this week

Rain remains scarce

High pressure is here to stay for the time being. Clear skies will allow us to cool down close to freezing tonight. Tuesday will be milder than today. With plenty of sun, highs will be in the low 60s again.

Wednesday gets even warmer as we jump into December. Highs will be in the mid-60s before we warm up even more for the rest of the week.

Thursday, Friday and Saturday won’t feel very seasonal at all. Highs will be in the low to mid-70s. Overnight lows will be in the 40s - well above freezing. If you’re hanging icicle lights, thankfully they aren’t temperature-dependent.

The whole week will be dry. Rain chances are almost zero each day. With low humidity and an already dry ground/ brush, burning isn’t a good idea. It won’t take much for a small fire to get out of control.

Another factor of low humidity - you may also notice you need a little more hand lotion and chapstick.

Make it a great evening!

Meteorologist Leigh Brock

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.