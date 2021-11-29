Midday Update: Cool today, but downright warm by week’s end

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We may be in the 50s today but we will be about 20 degrees warmer by Friday.

Cool Monday

Warmer by the day

No rain in sight

Today is a cool one. Highs will struggle to make it to the low 50s. A breeze won’t make it feel any warmer. Tonight will be clear and cool so temperatures get down close to freezing. However, that is the last time we will do that for a while.

A warming trend sets up from here. Highs on Tuesday will be in the low 60s and we’ll be in the mid-60s on Wednesday. Thursday through Saturday will take us back to the low to mid-70s. In fact, the old record high for Friday may be in trouble. The old record of 75° may fall if we exceed our forecast high of 74°. That record was set in 1998, by the way.

Overnight lows will remain above freezing the whole week too.

Our rain chances are slim to none in the week ahead. We are getting farther behind and deeper into drought territory. This isn’t a good time to burn anything outside. The ground is very dry and so is the humidity level. Add in a breeze and a fire can get out of control fast.

Meteorologist Leigh Brock

