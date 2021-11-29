Investigations continue after three people killed, two injured in weekend shootings in Charlotte

This article has 226 words with a read time of approximately 1 minute and 7 seconds.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Three homicides within 24 hours in the city of Charlotte made for a violent holiday weekend.

In one of the cases, a 14-year-old girl died, leaving her family grief-stricken.

Police arrested an 18-year-old in that case. WBTV checked overnight and didn’t see him in the Mecklenburg County Jail.

WBTV is asking if he was able to make bond and when he might appear in court.

The weekend’s first homicide happened Saturday afternoon on Olando Street in north Charlotte. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, 14-year-old Vanessa Santos Garcia was shot and killed. Police arrested 18-year-old Junio Ramos Estrada, charging him with manslaughter, statutory rape, and possession of a stolen firearm.

About five hours later, police found Samuel Gregory dead on Sadler Road in west Mecklenburg County. They are still working to find a suspect.

Then, on Sunday morning, someone shot and killed Sir Marquise Battle on Harland Street in northwest Charlotte. Two others were seriously injured and taken to the hospital, and neighbors say they think the shooting started or came from a party.

“This is what happens when people take guns with them to a party. Why did you need to bring a gun to a party?” one neighbor said.

The CMPD is still working to find a suspect in two of those cases. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (704) 334-1600.

