Investigation underway after fire set at home in Enochville

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Investigators in Rowan County say a fire that destroyed a home in Enochville on Monday was set.

The fire was reported at around 5:30 a.m. on Monday in the 220 block of Woodcrest Drive in Enochville. Firefighters from Enochville, Kannapolis, and several departments in both Cabarrus and Rowan responded.

Firefighters reported that the front of the house was engulfed in flames when they arrived. No injuries were reported, but damage to the house was significant.

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office is now investigating the fire.

