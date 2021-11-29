NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Investigation underway after fire set at home in Enochville

Investigators with the Rowan County Fire Marshal's Office were on the scene Monday morning.
Investigators with the Rowan County Fire Marshal's Office were on the scene Monday morning.(David Whisenant-WBTV)
By David Whisenant
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 9:57 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Investigators in Rowan County say a fire that destroyed a home in Enochville on Monday was set.

The fire was reported at around 5:30 a.m. on Monday in the 220 block of Woodcrest Drive in Enochville. Firefighters from Enochville, Kannapolis, and several departments in both Cabarrus and Rowan responded.

Firefighters reported that the front of the house was engulfed in flames when they arrived. No injuries were reported, but damage to the house was significant.

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office is now investigating the fire.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Junio Ramos Estrada
Man charged with statutory rape, involuntary manslaughter after 14-year-old dies in north Charlotte
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating after a man was found shot to death in a...
Police: One dead, two seriously injured in Charlotte subdivision shooting
The child's death is being investigated by the Harrison County, Texas, Sheriff's Office and the...
Authorities release name of 11-year-old who died after being shot on East Texas hunting lease
Pilot Knob Fire
More than 180 acres burned by fire at Pilot Mountain State Park
Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule, center, talks to his players during the first half of...
Cam Newton benched, Dolphins roll past Panthers

Latest News

Police are investigating a bomb threat to a Pineville business Monday morning.
Police: Bomb threat called into Pineville business, investigation underway
FILE. House fire graphic.
Coroner identifies man who died in Rock Hill house fire
Pilot Knob Fire
Pilot Mountain fire expected to burn for days
Police are investigating a number of shootings that happened over the holiday weekend in...
Investigations continue after three people killed, two injured in weekend shootings in Charlotte