First Lady Jill Biden shares photo of N.C.-grown Christmas tree lit up in White House

The tree is displayed in the Blue Room of the White House.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 1:37 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
JEFFERSON, N.C. (WBTV) - First Lady Jill Biden has shared a photo of the official 2021 White House Christmas Tree lit up at the White House. The tree was grown in Ashe County, North Carolina.

“Excited to share that the Official White House Christmas tree is up in the Blue Room!,” Dr. Biden wrote.

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper quote tweeted the First Lady’s tweet.

“A great way to kick off the holiday season! Nothing better than a North Carolina grown Christmas tree,” Gov. Cooper wrote.

A National Guard mother herself, Dr. Biden welcomed the tree last week with a D.C. Army National Guard family to honor the role of the National Guard in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The tree is a 18 1/2 -foot Fraser fir from Jefferson in Ashe County, North Carolina.

First Lady Jill Biden received the official 2021 White House Christmas Tree at the White House...
First Lady Jill Biden received the official 2021 White House Christmas Tree at the White House Monday. The tree was grown in Ashe County, North Carolina.(CBS Newspath)

Earlier in November, the large tree that was grown at Rusty and Beau Estes of Peak Farms was chopped down and harvested. The tree was chosen in October and is displayed in the Blue Room of the White House.

Three other trees from the farm are also displayed in other rooms of the White House.

More than 30 states compete to display their Christmas tree at the White House.

After winning, representatives from the President’s staff came down to pick out the 30-year Frazier Fir, which is native to the area.

“It’s the ultimate prize for what you’ve done, spent, all your time. And you’re getting recognized by the whole country,” Rusty Estes said.

Rusty and Beau presented the tree to First Lady Jill Biden. Rusty Estes said he has been growing Christmas trees on the side of the mountain in Ashe County for decades.

But this day, was pretty special.

“You cannot use words to describe how you feel,” Estes said.

The tree was hauled up in a refrigerated trailer before being presented to First Lady Jill Biden before Thanksgiving.

“It’s a wonderful day for us,” Rusty Estes said. “We grow the Cadillac of Christmas trees.”

This is the eighth time that the White House Christmas Tree has been grown in Ashe County. This is the 14th time a grower in North Carolina was selected to present a Christmas tree to the First Lady.

It is also the third time the White House has picked a tree from Peak Farms. Trees were picked from there in 2008 and 2012.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

