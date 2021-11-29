First Alert: Chilly breeze for Monday, record-challenging warmth late week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - There’s plenty of sunshine in the forecast today, though a gusty breeze will only add to the chill.

Today: Coolest day of the week

Major warm-up in the forecast

Rainfall chances looking slim

For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App.

Afternoon readings will only make a run back to the lower 50s, well below average for even this time of the year.

Clear and cold tonight, lows will bottom out in the 20s for all WBTV-area neighborhoods.

Tuesday will feature wall-to-wall sunshine along with a nice temperature-turn-around. (Source: WBTV)

Tuesday will feature wall-to-wall sunshine along with a nice temperature-turn-around. We’ll start cold but end up in the lower 60s.

Wednesday through Saturday will bring unseasonably warm temperatures, both by day and at night. Highs will make a run to at least the middle 60s Wednesday before jumping up in the to unseasonably warm 70s Thursday through Saturday. Charlotte’s record high temperature of 75° set in 1998 may be challenged Friday! Overnight lows will be mild as well, mainly in the 40s starting Wednesday night.

We’re in desperate need of rain, and a weak cool front may move across the Carolinas at some point over the weekend, perhaps knocking our high temperatures back closer to 60° by Sunday, but that’s about it. Unfortunately, at this point, the weekend rain chance stands at no more than 10%.

Hope you have a wonderful week!

Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.