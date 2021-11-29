NC DHHS Flu
First Alert: Chilly breeze for Monday, record-challenging warmth late week

Afternoon readings will only make a run back to the lower 50s, well below average for even this time of the year.
By Al Conklin
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 7:15 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - There’s plenty of sunshine in the forecast today, though a gusty breeze will only add to the chill.

  • Today: Coolest day of the week
  • Major warm-up in the forecast
  • Rainfall chances looking slim

Clear and cold tonight, lows will bottom out in the 20s for all WBTV-area neighborhoods.

Tuesday will feature wall-to-wall sunshine along with a nice temperature-turn-around.
Tuesday will feature wall-to-wall sunshine along with a nice temperature-turn-around. We’ll start cold but end up in the lower 60s.

Wednesday through Saturday will bring unseasonably warm temperatures, both by day and at night. Highs will make a run to at least the middle 60s Wednesday before jumping up in the to unseasonably warm 70s Thursday through Saturday. Charlotte’s record high temperature of 75° set in 1998 may be challenged Friday! Overnight lows will be mild as well, mainly in the 40s starting Wednesday night.

We’re in desperate need of rain, and a weak cool front may move across the Carolinas at some point over the weekend, perhaps knocking our high temperatures back closer to 60° by Sunday, but that’s about it. Unfortunately, at this point, the weekend rain chance stands at no more than 10%.

Hope you have a wonderful week!

Meteorologist Al Conklin

