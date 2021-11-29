NC DHHS Flu
Event planned in Faith to help local veterans

Former Lynyrd Skynyrd drummer Artemis Pyle to appear
Artemis Pyle, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame member and former drummer for Lynyrd Skynyrd will...
Artemis Pyle, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame member and former drummer for Lynyrd Skynyrd will appear on Saturday.(Submitted photo)
By David Whisenant
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 6:36 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A special event has been planned for this weekend in the Rowan County town of Faith. Organizers say the goal of the Winter Wonderland Vendor event is to help homeless veterans in the community.

The event takes place on Saturday, December 4 from 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m., and Sunday, December 5 from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at the Faith Legion Park.

The event will include an antique car show, a chili cookoff, and a concert by the group Southern Thunder from 12:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. on Saturday. Artimus Pyle, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member and former drummer for Lynyrd Skynyrd will perform with the band. There will be a meet and greet with Pyle and the band following the concert.

On Sunday the event will feature a visit from Santa Claus, dancers from To The Pointe Dance Company, church choirs, and a display featuring the Ride of Pride truck.

For more information, contact Monica Alvarez at 818-564-2779. All proceeds from the event go “toward supporting our homeless veterans.”

