Dena J. King, nominated by President Biden, sworn in as new U.S. Attorney for Charlotte region

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Dena J. King has been officially sworn in as the new U.S. Attorney representing the Charlotte region.

King was nominated by President Joe Biden on Sept. 28 and confirmed by the United States Senate on Nov. 19. Chief U.S. District Judge Martin Reidinger administered the oath of office to U.S. Attorney King during a private ceremony at the federal courthouse in Charlotte.

King is the first Black woman to serve as the top prosecutor for the Western District of North Carolina in its 150-year history.

“I am honored to serve as United States Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina,” said Ms. King following the ceremony. “It is a privilege to lead a team of dedicated and talented public servants who are passionate about their work and delivering justice to the people we serve. I also look forward to working closely with our federal, state, local and Tribal law enforcement to ensure the safety of communities across Western North Carolina and engaging with our valued community partners in our shared mission to pursue equal justice under the law.”

The Western District of North Carolina stretches from Charlotte to the Tennessee line.

With over 15 years in public service, U.S. Attorney King will lead an office of approximately 100 federal prosecutors and staff, located in Charlotte and in Asheville, that serves over three million residents throughout North Carolina’s 32 westernmost counties, including residents of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indian Reservation.

King was an Assistant United States Attorney in the United States Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina, where she served since 2020 as the Deputy Criminal Chief for the Violent Crimes, Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces, and Narcotics Units.

From 2014 to 2020, King served as a Special Assistant United States Attorney and then as an Assistant United States Attorney in the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina.

King was previously an Enforcement Attorney in the Securities Division at the North Carolina Department of the Secretary of State from 2009 to 2014.

From 2006 to 2008, King served as an Assistant District Attorney at the Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Office in Charlotte, North Carolina.

U.S. Attorney King graduated magna cum laude from North Carolina State University in 2003, where she received a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Management. Ms. King received her Juris Doctor in 2006, from North Carolina Central University School of Law.

U.S. Attorney King grew up in Charlotte and graduated from South Mecklenburg High School. She is involved in activities in her community and is a member of the Charlotte Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. and Silver Mount Missionary Baptist Church in Charlotte

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.