Crash on Albemarle Road brings down power lines

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 6:41 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – An earlier crash at Albemarle Road in east Charlotte brought down power lines and closed a portion of the roadway early Monday morning, authorities said.

Police said there are downed power lines in the area. Duke Energy’s outage map shows there are no reports of power outages.

Medic said no injuries were reported in the crash.

Around 6:20 a.m., three sides of the intersection at Albemarle Road near Executive Center Drive and Winter Haven Drive.

Drivers who want to avoid it altogether can take W.T. Harris Boulevard to Hickory Grove Road to North Sharon Amity Road back to Albemarle Road to get around the scene.

