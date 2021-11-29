NC DHHS Flu
Coroner identifies man who died in Rock Hill house fire

The fatality in a fire is the second in Rock Hill in just over a month.
FILE. House fire graphic.
FILE. House fire graphic.(WLUC)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 8:53 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) – The York County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who died in a house fire in Rock Hill last week.

The fire was dispatched after 9 a.m. at a house on McGill Street west of Cherry Park near Hargett Park, according to the Rock Hill Fire Department. Firefighters found a person deceased inside the house, said Fire Deputy Chief Scott Long.

According to the York County coroner, 23-year-old James Roberson died in the fire. Autopsy and toxicology results are pending.

Rock Hill Police, the Rock Hill Fire Department and the coroner’s office are investigating.

The fatality in a fire is the second in Rock Hill in just over a month. An infant died in a fire in the Boyd Hill neighborhood in October.

