Cool and sunny Monday, with warmer temperatures ahead

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) -Sunny skies return for Monday afternoon, with highs in the lower 50s around Charlotte and upper 30s in the mountains. Dry weather continues through the week, with highs near 70 degrees by Thursday and Friday.

Sunny and cooler for Monday.

60s for Tuesday and Wednesday; near 70° for Thursday and Friday.

Dry weather continues through the workweek.

Tonight will be mostly clear to partly cloudy, with overnight low temperatures cooling in the lower 30s around Charlotte, with lower 20s in the mountains.

Monday's High Temperature (WBTV)

Monday will feature plenty of sunshine, with cool afternoon high temperatures in the lower 50s for Charlotte, and upper 30s in the mountains.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and pleasant, with high temperatures around 60 degrees.

Milder temperatures develop for mid to late week, with mid-60s on Wednesday, and upper 60s to near 70 degrees for Thursday and Friday.

A few spotty rain showers may develop for the weekend, yet confidence is low on rainfall coverage and amounts. Highs generally look to be in the 60s.

