Concerns grow over new COVID-19 variant

Experts say this variant is much more contagious and is likely already in the United States.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 5:55 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - All eyes are on the new COVID-19 variant known as omicron, as the U.S. will begin restrictions on travel from eight African countries on Monday.

Since Charlotte Douglas International Airport is a major hub for American Airlines, WBTV was curious if there were any flights to or from South Africa. The New York Times reports that American doesn’t have any flights from those countries. Only Delta and United do and those flights originate from Atlanta and Newark.

Health officials said the omicron variant has already been detected in South Africa, Botswana, Hong Kong and Belgium. That list now also includes cases in the UK, Germany and Italy.

Experts say this variant is much more contagious and is likely already in the United States.

“It’s likely something that is here at a low level. Delta still continues to be the predominant variant, but I would not be surprised at all to see that omicron is already here and possibly spreading in small clusters,” Dr Amesh Adalja, an infectious disease specialist, said.

The World Health Organization says early evidence suggests the omicron variant could pose an increased risk of re-infection.

A lot of people are also wondering whether the booster is effective against this new variant.

Scientists at BioNTech, which makes the Pfizer vaccine, have already started investigating the impact the new variant has on its vaccine. That data is expected in the next couple of weeks.

