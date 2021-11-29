Carolina Panthers star RB Christian McCaffrey ruled out for season

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Carolina Panthers superstar running back Christian McCaffrey has been ruled out for the remainder of the 2021 season after suffering an ankle injury.

The ankle injury was suffered in Sunday’s loss against the Miami Dolphins.

The team says an MRI Monday morning revealed an injury severe enough to place him on injured reserve.

Because of the time it would take to recover, and because it will be his second time on injured reserve this season, it means McCaffrey will miss out on the Panthers’ final five regular-season games after the BYE week.

Team officials say McCaffrey tried to loosen up the ankle during Sunday’s second half, but he finished the game with 35 yards on 10 carries – all in the first half.

After returning from a five-game absence due to a hamstring injury, McCaffrey totaled 315 total yards and a touchdown on 50 touches the past three weeks.

He finished the 2021 season with 99 rushes for 442 yards and a touchdown and 37 receptions for 343 yards and a touchdown in seven games.

McCaffrey signed a 4 year, $64 million contract extension with the Panthers in 2020.

