Burn ban issued for all North Carolina counties due to hazardous forest fire conditions

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The North Carolina Forest Service has issued a ban on all open burning and has canceled all burning permits statewide effective at 5 p.m. Monday until further notice.

This comes due to increased fire risk as a forest fire has burned over 300 acres at Pilot Mountain State Park. The park is about 100 miles north of Charlotte in Surry and Yadkin counties.

The popular North Carolina state park is expected to be closed all week because of a forest fire. Firefighters expect it will take several days to contain the fire.

“It is fall wildfire season in North Carolina, and we are seeing wildfire activity increase due to dry conditions,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “With these ongoing conditions, a statewide burn ban is necessary to reduce the risk of fires starting and spreading quickly. Our top priority is always to protect lives, property and forestland across the state.”

Under North Carolina law, the ban prohibits all open burning in the affected counties, regardless of whether a permit was previously issued.

The issuance of any new permits has also been suspended until the ban is lifted.

Anyone violating the burn ban faces a $100 fine plus $183 court costs. Any person responsible for setting a fire may be liable for any expenses related to extinguishing the fire.

Local fire departments and law enforcement officers are assisting the N.C. Forest Service in enforcing the burn ban.

The N.C. Forest Service will continue to monitor conditions.

Residents with questions regarding a specific county can contact their N.C. Forest Service county ranger or their county fire marshal’s office.

