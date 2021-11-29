NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

BBB warns of ‘12 Scams of Christmas’ to avoid this holiday

The BBB points out scams that appear every year during the holidays like fake charities, fake...
The BBB points out scams that appear every year during the holidays like fake charities, fake shipping notifications, lookalike websites and puppy scams.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 12:31 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Better Business Bureau is reminding Americans that scammers are ramping up for the holiday season.

The BBB recently released its list of Top 12 Scams of Christmas.

They said criminals use emails and social media to facilitate most of the scams, but social media is where people are the most vulnerable.

The top three scams on the list center on social media platforms.

The BBB also warns consumers to avoid misleading ads, gift exchanges and holiday apps.

They also point out scams that appear every year during the holidays like fake charities, fake shipping notifications, lookalike websites and puppy scams.

For general information on how to avoid scams, visit BBB.org/AvoidScams. For more advice, read BBB’s tips on online shopping. If you’ve spotted an online scam, report it to BBB ScamTracker.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Junio Ramos Estrada
Man charged with statutory rape, involuntary manslaughter after 14-year-old dies in north Charlotte
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating after a man was found shot to death in a...
Police: One dead, two seriously injured in Charlotte subdivision shooting
The child's death is being investigated by the Harrison County, Texas, Sheriff's Office and the...
Authorities release name of 11-year-old who died after being shot on east Texas hunting lease
Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule, center, talks to his players during the first half of...
Cam Newton benched, Dolphins roll past Panthers
Pilot Knob Fire
More than 180 acres burned by fire at Pilot Mountain State Park

Latest News

FILE - The New York Stock Exchange operates during normal business hours in the Financial...
Wall Street steadies following omicron slide; stocks rise
The White House unveiled its Christmas decor on Monday.
White House holiday decor honors COVID-19 frontline workers
The White House unveiled its Christmas decor on Monday.
White House unveils Christmas decorations
FILE - In this Oct. 28, 2020, file photo, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey appears on a screen as he...
Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey steps down as CEO
Rising inflation is leading to price increases for food, gas and other products. (Source:...
Food, gas prices pinch families as inflation surges globally