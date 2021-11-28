NC DHHS Flu
Watauga County firefighters working to put out large wildland fire

Watauga County Fire
Watauga County Fire(Deep Gap FD)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 3:51 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Firefighters are responding to yet another wildlife fire in the mountains.

After a 180 acres fire at Pilot Mountain State Park on Saturday night, firefighters are working on putting out a wildland fire on Elk Creek Road in Triplett.

Deep Gap FD says they are assisting Stewart Simmons Volunteer FD with a Type 6 engine and personnel. Numerous other Watuaga County and Wilkes Country Fire Departments are also on scene helping.

More information will be provided when available.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

