Watauga County firefighters working to put out large wildland fire

WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Firefighters are responding to yet another wildlife fire in the mountains.

After a 180 acres fire at Pilot Mountain State Park on Saturday night, firefighters are working on putting out a wildland fire on Elk Creek Road in Triplett.

Deep Gap FD says they are assisting Stewart Simmons Volunteer FD with a Type 6 engine and personnel. Numerous other Watuaga County and Wilkes Country Fire Departments are also on scene helping.

More information will be provided when available.

