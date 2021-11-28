Two charged for bilking victim out of $100s in fraudulent purchases

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - On Thanksgiving Day, two people were charged with multiple felonies for allegedly defrauding a victim out of hundreds of dollars in September.

Rocky D. Brady, 33, and Kristan Dawn Leonard, 32, both of Salisbury, were charged with five felony counts of obtaining property by false pretenses.

Investigators say the two attempted to purchase items from Lowe’s and Door Dash. Most of the purchases were in excess of $200.

Brady was booked into the Rowan County Detention Center with a bond of $10,000, while Leonard was booked on a $1500 bond.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.