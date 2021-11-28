NC DHHS Flu
Rockets beat Hornets in OT for 2nd straight win after skid

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 11:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOUSTON (AP) — Christian Wood scored a career-high 33 points and had 16 rebounds to help the Houston Rockets beat the Charlotte Hornets 146-143 in overtime on Saturday night.

The Rockets have won two straight after a 15-game losing streak.

Charlotte’s P.J. Washington forced overtime with a putback dunk off a missed 3 from LaMelo Ball, tying it at 135 with 4.4 seconds remaining.

Terry Rozier led Charlotte with 31 points.

