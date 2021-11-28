NC DHHS Flu
Police: One dead, two seriously injured in Charlotte subdivision shooting

The shooting happened just before 5 a.m.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating after a man was found shot to death in a...
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating after a man was found shot to death in a northwest Charlotte home early Sunday morning.(Associated Press (custom credit) | AP)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 8:25 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating after a man was found shot to death in a northwest Charlotte home early Sunday morning.

Officers were called out for a noise complaint just before 5 a.m. to the 1700 block of Harland Street, over at the Glenhaven subdivision.

Samuel Sherrod Gregory, 58, was found dead at the scene with an apparent gunshot wound. Two people were taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, but officers did not specify the injuries of the other two people injured in the home.

This is a developing situation.

Anyone with information should call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. Detective Kennedy is the lead detective assigned to this case. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.com.

