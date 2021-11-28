NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Police: Endangered Florida teen may be in North Carolina

Jeimy Henrriquez
Jeimy Henrriquez(North Miami Beach PD)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 4:20 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Police say a 15-year-old South Florida girl may have been kidnapped and taken to North Carolina by someone she met in an online video game.

North Miami Beach police said in a tweet posted early Sunday that Jeimy Henrriquez left her home on Saturday morning with someone she met while playing Fire Max.

Authorities said they don’t know the name of the person who picked up the girl. She had her book bag and cellphone with her.

Around 10 p.m. Saturday, she call her mother, weeping that she was hungry and was far from home. She then hung up. Detectives pinged the phone in North Carolina.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Homicide Olando Street
Man charged with statutory rape, involuntary manslaughter after 14-year-old dies in north Charlotte
More than 60 guitars damaged from large Concord house fire on Black Friday
Quinton Harris
Lancaster man arrested for DUI after crash that killed 2 men and injured 2 children
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating after a man was found shot to death in a...
Police: One dead, two seriously injured in Charlotte subdivision shooting
CLT Homicide Nov. 27
CMPD investigating homicide in west Charlotte where one person was killed

Latest News

Watauga County Fire
Watauga County firefighters working to put out large wildland fire
Rocky D. Brady, 33, and Kristan Dawn Leonard, 32, were charged with five felony counts of...
Two charged for bilking victim out of $100s in fraudulent purchases
Partners In Learning provides families with safe, welcoming, and supportive early education...
Partners In Learning hoping for a boost on Giving Tuesday
Pilot Knob Fire
More than 180 acres burned by fire at Pilot Mountain State Park