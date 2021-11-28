Pilot Knob firefighters responding to large mountain fire

PILOT MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WBTV) - The Pilot Knob Volunteer Fire Department is responding to a large fire in the woods on Pilot Mountain State Park.

As of 6:30 p.m., firefighters were on the scene and in the process of gaining access to the fire.

Images and video from Facebook show part of the mountain engulfed in flames. The FD asked to not call 911 and report the incident any further at this time.

