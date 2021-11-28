NC DHHS Flu
No. 21 Wake Forest beats BC 41-10, will play for ACC title

By Jimmy Golen (Associated Press)
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 11:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOSTON (AP) — No. 21 Wake Forest earned a spot in the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game by beating Boston College 41-10.

Sam Hartman threw for 236 yards and three touchdowns, and also ran in one score.

The Demon Deacons will attempt to claim their first league title since 2006 when they face No. 20 Pittsburgh on Dec. 4. The Demon Deacons have only appeared in the ACC championship game once, beating Georgia Tech in 2006.

They snapped Clemson’s streak of six straight Atlantic Division titles.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

